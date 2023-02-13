Unknown gunmen have reportedly attacked the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbaku, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Charles Oke.

Nigerian Tribune cited a source from the community as saying that Oke was shot at his country home at the weekend at about 9 pm by the gunmen after gaining access into his compound.

"The PDP chairman was shot in his house by gunmen who were waiting for him in his compound. He was returning home when the gunmen already waiting for him in his compound, attacked him," the source said.

According to the source, the ward chairman immediately raised the alarm and tried running into his house, but he was shot in one of his legs.

The attackers, after shooting him, jumped the fence and ran away while Oke, who sustained a bullet wound, was rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

The spokesperson for the police in Imo state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident but said that the police were already on top of the situation.

Source: Legit.ng