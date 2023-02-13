The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the full list of the 240 Polling Units across Nigeria where voting will not take place in the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body had earlier explained that voting will not take place in the affected Polling Units because they have no registered voters.

Check the full list in the link below:

List of the 240 Polling Units across the country with no registered voters and where voting will not take place on 25th February (Presidential/National Assembly Election) and 11th March 2023 (Governorship/State House of Assembly Election).

Source: Legit.ng