Barely 48 hours after Peter Obi concluded his presidential rally in Lagos state, the Labour Party flagbearer has been criticised for not paying a visit to the monarch of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Responding to this criticism, a chieftain of the Labour Party whose name is unknown debunked the narrative stating that it was not the case as perceived in the public domain.

The Labour Party chieftain, during a live telecast on Arise TV, revealed that his principal would not visit an empty palace.

She said:

"In a situation when they say the Oba is not available, he's not going to go to an empty palace to see the Oba."

"Peter Obi has respect for culture" - Labour Party chieftain

When asked if a letter of notification was sent in this regard, she affirmed that a letter of notification was sent.

She also stated that Peter Obi has regard for the culture and tradition of every state and has never deviated from such tenets.

The chieftain said:

"Mr Obi respects culture, and that is what he's been doing everywhere. This is the 37th rally, there is no way Obi would have rejected what we term our traditional ruler in Lagos state and ignore him."

