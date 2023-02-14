The Central bank of Nigeria has clarified the confusion surrounding the legal status of old naira notes

Many Nigerians have reported that banks are no longer accepting the old naira notes for deposit and also some supermarkets

CBN has declared that the old naira notes ceases to be legal tender despite a standing supreme court order

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that the old Naira Notes of N200, N500, and N1000 have ceased to be legal tender in Nigeria since the expiration of the 10th of February, 2023 deadline.

The declaration was made by the Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bauchi, Haladu Idris Andaza.

Tribune reports that Andaza however explained that Nigerians with the old naira notes can swap them at any of CBN branches nationwide.

Speaking with Journalists Andaza said

“In the last 24 hours, we have been inundated by questions from various angles of the general public about our operational guidelines on the old currency notes, be that as it may, there are so many questions here and there which people have been asking about.”

“So for the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that CBN is ready and is opened to receive all of those old notes based on certain conditions and criteria.”

He restated that customers are free to come to the CBN branches as Commercial Banks will no longer accept the old notes, DailyTrust also reported.

His words:

“Consequently, the management of the CBN decided that those customers will have a sigh of relief by coming to the offices of the CBN in all the 36 states in the Federation including FCT to deposit their money."

CBN plans to pump new naira notes into circulation

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria is preparing to make another N500bn new naira notes available to banks and, more crucially, Nigerians.

Due to the lack of new naira notes, Nigerians and PoS operators have been forced to continue trading with the old currency.

It is expected that the apex plan to pump more cash, pushing the value of new naira notes in circulation closer to N1 trillion.

