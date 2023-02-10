Chokalin Waja, a special assistant to Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has resigned and defected from the APC to the NNPP

Waja said he left Governor Yahaya's government because of the state government’s alleged lack of respect for rules and regulations

The former aide also revealed why he dumped the APC for the NNPP just a few weeks before the 2023 general elections

Gombe state - Chokalin Waja, the special assistant to Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has resigned from his position and defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Waja announced his resignation in a letter he issued on Wednesday, February 8, in Gombe, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Chokalin Waja, an aide to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has left the APC for the NNPP. Photo credit: @governor_gombe

Why I resigned from Governor Yahaya's administration - Waja

Waja said he decided to quit his position due to the state government’s alleged lack of respect for rules and regulations.

He said he was appointed to assist the governor on issues relating to governance and how to win the 2023 elections.

The former aide, however, expressed disappointment that that was not the case as all appointees were not given any assignment to carry out.

The former APC chieftain said he realised that he was appointed to do nothing just as he added that his salary was not sufficient to work as a political office holder.

"I realized that I was appointed to do nothing. Even when things are going wrong, nobody listens or wants to take advice from the government," he said.

Waja reveals why he joined NNPP

Speaking on his decision to join the NNPP, Waja said he was convinced that the party’s gubernatorial candidate is the most prepared among the contenders.

“Mailantarki has the requirements to be a better governor for Gombe. He has everything ranging from human relations, zeal and ideas to deliver good governance and move Gombe out of the current challenges," he said.

NNPP chairman in Gombe dumps party, defects to APC

In a related development, the chairman of the NNPP in Gombe state, Abdullahi Maikano Umar, has defected to the ruling APC.

Umar announced his defection to the ruling party after a closed-door meeting with the Gomber state governor, Yahaya, on Thursday evening, February 2.

The NNPP chairman has not revealed any reason for taking such action a few weeks before the general poll.

Source: Legit.ng