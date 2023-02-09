The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party has visited Mayor Lucky Igbokwe to solicit for his support

This comes few days after Igbokwe was visited by Labour Party guber candidate in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti

During the visit, Nwafor implored the Peoples Democratic Party chieftain to team up with him to rescue Abia state

Days after the visit of Labour Party guber candidate in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti to PDP chieftain and guber aspirant, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu), the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Engr. Enyinnaya Nwafor on Wednesday met with Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (Don Lulu) at his residence in Umuahia to solicit his support for his ambition to be the next governor of Abia State.

Engr Nwafor commended Mayor Igbokwe for his doggedness during the PDP guber primaries which first produced Prof. Uche Ikonne and later Okey Ahiwe, saying he is a rare demonstration of courage.

Nwafor described Igbokwe as a brother and friend whom he has known over the years.

He said they were both young and share similar vision for a better Abia.

“Your idea of creating jobs , building infrastructures and empowering the people of Abia still lives on with me”.

“We are both the same. We have similar vision of bettering the lives of our people. I know I won’t be given an equitable opportunity to achieve this vision for our people under the platform of the PDP, that’s why I left . I know you were not treated fairly in the PDP” he said.

He went on to applaud Igbokwe’s philanthropy and business acumen.

“You have done a lot for our people through your foundation, the Don Lulu Foundation. Your philanthropic disposition is well known to all. Same applies to me. I believe as two young and industrious men, we can fix our state” .

Nwafor implored Igbokwe to team up with him to rescue Abia state.

In his response, Mayor Igbokwe said he’s always been passionate and prepared for leadership roles.

He appreciated Engr Nwafor for visiting him, despite his tight campaign schedules. He however reminded his guest that he’s still a card carrying member of the PDP, but will not hesitate to lend himself to anything, individual or group that would add value to the people and move the state forward.

The YPP guber candidate was accompanied on the visit by the state chairman of the party, Hon. Nelcinn Uluocha Chimex, the house of assembly candidate for Umuahia North (Ohuhu) State Constituency, Hon. Obed Nnaji Asiegbu, the Umuahia North Coordinator of the NanaOfuji Campaign Organization, Chief Iheanyi Igboanulam, the YPP chairman of Nkwoachara Ward, Hon. Nnabuihe Onuohia among others.

