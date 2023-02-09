Comedian Mr Jollof recently shared a video analyzing the situation in the country’s political atmosphere ahead of the upcoming general elections

The entertainer made a strong case for the PDP and urged LP’s Peter Obi to throw his support behind the party

However, when socialite Cubana Chiefpriest tried to counter the entertainer, he made a reference to the BBNaija reality show

Controversial entertainer, Mr Jollof, recently shared a video on social media sharing his two cents ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The entertainer in his video submitted that Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot confidently win 10 states in the country as such he should throw his support behind the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Mr Jollof heavily 'knocks' Cubana Chiefpriest. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest/@mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

Jollof pressed further and maintained that politics is a number of games.

Upon watching the video, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest took to the comment section and stated his reservation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Jollof we go shock you,” he wrote.

However, the entertainer didn’t let the comment slide as he returned and made Chiefpriest understand that politics is different from the Big Brother reality show.

Check out the exchange between them below:

Mixed reactions from netizens

justice_crack said:

"Is this not the same jellof who was campaigning for APC few months ago wéréy no get direction."

zinonicomputers said:

"On which side of the divide was this young man 5 months ago? Integrity matters a lot."

omowumiazeez said:

"Jollof Is Saying The Truth Here But LP Party Follower Will Not Gree Obi Will Be Distance 4th Position In This Coming Election."

zizikwuluje said:

"Listen to jollof at your own detriment! Person wey campaign for Tinubu months back and now with PDP wan advice you?‍♂️"

nevharrison said:

"On behalf of Deltans, please forgive this Jollof Rice of a human being. Him never take him medicine this week due to shortage of new Naira notes."

clinton_marley said:

"Jollof shut up abeg !!! You been dey support APC as them no send you you switch go PDP !! Suffer neva taya you sef.."

Wizkid comes hard at Mr Jollof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the drama between Mr Jollof and music star Wizkid took a different turn online.

Wizkid responded after Jollof heavily lampooned him in videos shared online and called him out over an unredeemed N10m promise

The MIL singer in a Snapchat post submitted that age doesn’t guarantee being smart as he knows a lot of grown stupid people.

Source: Legit.ng