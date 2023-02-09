Ahead of the general elections, the federal ministry of education has directed that all universities be closed.

The directive was issued on Thursday, February 9, by the minister, Adamu Adamu.

The notice is contained in a statement from the National University Commission (NUC).

NUC said the decision is in the interest of students and staff members of schools (Photo: Buhari Sallau, delemomoduovation)

According to the directive seen by Dele Momodu, the schools will remain closed from Wednesday, February 22 to Wednesday, March 22.

The decision to close the institution was in the interest of the safety of students, staff, and properties on campuses during the elections.

See the notice in Momodu's Instagram post below:

