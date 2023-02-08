Governor Nyesom Wike has spoken on his reason for approving the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign rally in Rivers state.

Speaking on Tuesday, February 7, Wike said he decided to give the facility for the rally after some persons whose names he did not mention appealed to him, PM News reports.

Wike said he does not want to be blamed for the PDP's failure in Rivers (Photo: @atiku, @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

I don't want to take blame for PDP's failure - Wike

The fiery and outspoken governor said he does not want nit to be on record that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost in his state because he refused to approve the stadium for use.

His words:

“This morning after appeal from people who talked to me, I have given them back Adokiye Amiesimaka. Go and campaign.

“Let it not be that because they didn’t campaign that is why they didn’t win in Rivers state.”

Ayu lies about Ikpeazu - Wike

Reacting to Iyorchia Ayu's claim on Monday, February 6, in Benue state that he has resolved issues with Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state ahead of the elections, Wike, according to Daily Trust, said the PDP's national chairman lied

Source: Legit.ng