INEC is getting much heat for allegedly liking a post on Twitter in which Peter Obi of the Labour Party was criticised

However, reacting to the claim on Wednesday, February 8, the commission said it is still investigating the allegation

The electoral body maintained that it is not affiliated with any presidential candidate and that it will conduct free and fair general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, February 8, reacted to claims that its Twitter handle liked a post in which Seun Kuti, son of late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, criticised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Commenting on the claim, INEC via the same social media platform noted that it is still investigating the issue after which disciplinary action will be taken if the need arises.

INEC says it will remain neutral in its conduct of the elections (Photo: @inecnigeria, Peter Obi)

Source: Twitter

However, the commission assured Nigerians that it remains neutral and apolitical in the discharge of its duties.

Added to this position, the national electoral body said it will not fail in its commitment to conduct free and fair elections come February 25 and March 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It stated:

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates.

“The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”

See INEC's tweet below:

2023 elections: Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC's website restored

The official website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), www.inecnigeria.org, was down and unable to display its contents for hours on Sunday evening, February 5.

The website as of 5.30pm displayed the message:

"Error establishing a database connection."

However, the latest checks by Legit.ng showed that the website has been restored and is now up and running.

Source: Legit.ng