The official website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), website, www.inecnigeria.org, is down and has been unable to display its contents for about an hour on Sunday evening, February 5.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the website as of 5.30pm displays:

"Error establishing a database connection."

2023 Elections: Nigeria’s Electoral Body, INEC's Website Is Down

The electoral body is yet to respond to Legit.ng's email enquiry regarding the development.

2023 general elections: Foreign hackers attack INEC's database

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said there have been attempts by foreign hackers to hack into the commission’s computer system ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The INEC chief made this known on Thursday, January 26, during the 2022 National Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Abuja.

Professor Yakubu was represented by the deputy director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode. He said the attacks were from different parts of the world and not just Nigeria. Nevertheless, Bayode said INEC is putting every measure in place to ensure its system is secure.

