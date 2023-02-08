The people of Yobe have been assured that their businesses will experience boom if Atiku is elected president

Atiku made the vow while addressing his supporters in the northeast state in Damaturu, capital of Yobe

The former vice president said his administration will facilitate free flow of agricultural resources in the largely agrarian state

Damaturu - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured the people of Yobe that he will restore peace in the state if he is elected the next president of Nigeria.

The former vice president also pledged to reopen the boarders between Niger and Yobe to facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.

Speaking at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Damaturu, the state capital, Atiku said if elected, his administration will make funds available for women and youths to go into entrepreneurship.

His words:

“If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school.

“We also promise to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.

“We promise to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neighbours can flourish very well.”

On his part, the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, said the next election presents an opportunity for Nigeria to be recovered from the ruling party.

Also speaking, the PDP vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said that Atiku is the most qualified among all the presidential candidates to take the country out of the woods.

2023 elections: Atiku vows to end ASUU strike if elected president

In a related development, Atiku has promised to solve the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The PDP presidential candidate made this known while speaking during the presidential campaign rally in Benue state.

Atiku also assured the people of the state that Tiv and Fulani communities will live peacefully if he is elected president.

Atiku is the bridge between old and new generation - PDP group

Meanwhile, the PDP New Generation has said Atiku, if elected as the next president of Nigeria, will bridge the gab between the old and new generation.

Founder of the group, Audu Mahmood, said that Atiku as vice president of Nigeria, recognized the importance of youths when he was in power.

He added that every well-meaning Nigerian should be working towards defeating the APC from power and voting Atiku in the forthcoming presidential election.

