Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to solve the incessant strike associate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Abubakar made this known while speaking during the presidential campaign rally in Benue state.

He said:

“Let me again reassure you that the closure of our universities because of the non-payment of salaries to the members of staff will be a thing of the past.

Atiku visits Benue, promises Nigerians on good governance. Photo credit: Ahmed Haruna

Source: UGC

“I have a private university, and we have never gone on strike for one day, so if a private university cannot go on strike for one day, why should the public university? I promise you ASUU will not go on strike, because we will pay them and fund the education sector adequately.”

Going further, Atiku said he will bring insecurity to an end and ensure that there is peaceful co-existence between Fulani and Tiv communities in the state. He consequently assured that peace will return to Benue State when elected as the next President of Nigeria.

He said that he will ensure that people freely go to farms without fear of losing their lives and make Benue state truly the food basket of the nation.

He said:

“The umbrella of Tiv people all over the world, I promise you, if you elect me as your president, just like I did in 2001 when I came to Benue and made the Fulanis sign a peace accord with their brother Tivs, I will come and make sure peace returns to Benue State.

“I also promised you that by the grace of God, the issue of unemployment of our young men and women will be a thing of the past, that is why in my policy document, I said we are going to allocate 10 billion US dollars to empower our young men and women with enterprises.

“Let me also assure you that the infrastructural deficit you are facing in this state in terms of your connectivity with other neighbouring states will be a thing of the past because we are going to make sure that we vote funding for the development of roads and railways to make sure that our transportation system is once again working.

“Benue state has been a gateway state between the far north and the south, that is why we have the railway line passing through Benue state, today that line is not working, I promise you that when you elect a PDP government, we shall reopen the railway lines."

