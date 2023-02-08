The Court of Appeal has dismissed the suit seeking to disqualify Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election

FCT, Abuja - An appeal court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to disqualify Peter Obi, as the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The President of the court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensan, dismissed the suit which was filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Channels Television reported.

Why APC wants the court to disqualify Peter Obi?

APM appeal was dismissed over lack of merit and that the prosecutor lacked the legal standing to initiate the suit.

Also, the cost of N200,000 was awarded against the APM in favour of the Labour Party and Peter Obi who were the second and third respondents in the suit.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the first respondent in the suit.

The judgment reads:

“From the totality of processes and submissions before this court, this appeal is devoid of merit, it fails and the deserving order to make is an order striking it out.

“The Appellant is to pay a cost of N200,000 in favour of each of the 2nd and 3rd respondents."

Peter Obi is one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 election, with many youths on social media rooting for his candidacy.

