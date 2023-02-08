INEC has a way to outsmart political thugs who are planning to steal BVAS machines during the general elections

The electoral body on Wednesday, February 8, disclosed that if the machines are carted by thieves, they will be deactivated from the backend

The disclosure was made by INEC's deputy director of information and communications technology, Lawrence Bayode

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed the next line of action it will take if political thugs attack its staff and cart away Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) during the general election.

During an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, February 8, INEC's deputy director of information and communications technology, Lawrence Bayode, said the BVAS will be deactivated from the backend whenever such eventually occurs.

INEC said it will deactivate the BVAS machines when they are stolen

Source: Original

Bayode said the action will be taken so that the criminals who make away with the machine will not be able to manipulate votes.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“If a BVAS is snatched, we have a system in place that can deactivate that particular BVAS.

“We deactivate it so that whoever snatches the device will not be able to do anything with the device because the device pushes the accreditation data automatically on its own even without the operator pushing a button. When it is idle, it pushes that accreditation data to the backend.”

In the interview also monitored by Punch, Bayode revealed that if the machines are taken by thieves to other places for the purpose of manipulating the data on them, the polling unit officer will report the issue.

He stated:

“If such a thing happens, the PO reports and from the backend, that device is deactivated so that the person who took away that device will not be able to do anything with the device.”

Source: Legit.ng