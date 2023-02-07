Some leaders within the All Progressives Congress are not in full support of Bola Tinubu's presidential ambition

This was disclosed by the publisher of the Ovation Magazines, Dele Momodu, on Tuesday, February 7

Momodu said that the party leaders like Governor Nasir El-Rufai's recent outburst in favour of Tinubu are not genuine

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of the Ovation Magazines, Dele Momodu, has said that certain individuals especially northern leaders within the All Progressives Congress are not supporting Bola Tinubu's ambition genuinely.

Speaking on Channels Television's 2023 Verdict which was monitored by Legit.ng, Momodu said these leaders within the ruling party are only positioning themselves for the next election cycle in 2027 knowing fully well that the current party's flag bearer will not win at the polls.

Dele Momodu has warned that El-Rufai and some APC leaders are not supporting Bola Tinubu genuinely. Photo: The Punch

Momodu warned that what many Nigerians do not know is that the game for the 2027 election has already commenced with politicians strategising and solidifying their plans.

His words:

"It's about someone who is being opportunistic and playing a clever game, he knows Tinubu is not going to win.

"The race for 2027 has started if you're not a politician you won't know, these guys, they play in advance."

Governor Nasir El-Rufai not supporting Tinubu genuinely - Momodu

Speaking further Momodu noted that some southerners are excited hearing Governor Nasir El-Rufai who recently has been very vocal with his support for Tinubu.

He, however, noted that such support is not genuine as El-Rufai knows and understands that Tinubu will not be winning the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

"It is not about power returning to the south, they know that no southerner can win without the north and no northerner can win without the south.

"So their strategy... right now suddenly El-Rufai has become the superhero of the south; the one who is speaking that power must go back to the south. It is all lies.

"The truth is they are playing the game, they know the man (Tinubu) is going nowhere, and there are too many reasons why Tinubu will not be president.

"When your vices outweigh your virtues, no country will accept you."

Source: Legit.ng