The atmosphere was sober as the APC presidential campaign rally moves to Katsina state amid the recent brutal killing by bandits

President Buhari who was in attendance condoled the people of Katsina state over the attack, urging them to remain courageous and hopeful in order to defeat the terrorists

The APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also spoke about his plan for the state if elected

Katsina state - The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state on Monday, February 6, was turned into a prayer session due to the recent bandits' attack.

Recall that the daredevil terrorists killed over 40 vigilantes in the Bakori local government area of the state.

A statement from Tinubu Media Office signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz indicates that the number of participants at the rally was scaled down due to the tragic incident.

Legit.ng gathers that the event which had President Muhammadu Buhari in attendance was conducted in a sober atmosphere at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

APC stakeholders explained that they considered postponing the rally due to the tragic incident but decided to go ahead in order not to disappoint those who had already arrived to see President Buhari and the ruling party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We decided to go on because some people are already here and it will be disappointing for them to come without getting to see the President and Asiwaju. But we are here to condole with you. We will be back," said Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Bandits attack: President Buhari condoles Katsina residents

In his speech, President Buhari said despite inheriting a poorly managed country, his administration has done well in turning the fortunes of the party.

He condoled the people of Katsina state over the banditry attack, urging them to remain courageous and hopeful in order to defeat terror.

Tinubu vows to deal with bandits if elected

In his remarks, Tinubu saluted those who summoned the courage to attend the rally in spite of the sorrowful situation just as he expressed condolences to the government and people of Katsina state.

The APC presidential candidate assured the Katsina electorate of working hard to eliminate banditry in the state.

"We will definitely deal with them. They will not go scot-free. Whether they derive some moment of joy or satisfaction, we are saying we are courageous, we are strong, we believe in Allah and we will defeat them. They are evil. We will eliminate them," he said.

Tinubu also gave kudos to members of security establishments, assuring them that their sacrifice would be rewarded.

Don't allow PDP to come back to power, Tinubu tells supporters

Speaking further, Tinubu charged his supporters at the rally not to allow what he called the "Poverty Development Party" to come back to power.

"No to PDP, no to evil, no to killers," he said.

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, also warned Nigerians not to trust PDP with power again.

"They had the opportunity. They didn't do anything meaningful and now they want to deceive. Don't fall for their sugar-coated words," he said.

2023 presidency: Buhari urges Nigerians to vote for Tinubu

In another report, President Buhari called on Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu.

During his visit to Lafia, Nasarawa state capital where he commissioned some key projects on Saturday, February 4, President Buhari affirmed that the electorate can trust Tinubu with their votes in the February 25 poll.

The president noted that he and the former Lagos governor have been close allies for over 20 years and still counting, adding that they both weathered Nigeria's political storms together.

