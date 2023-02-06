An end seems to have come to the feud in the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress as the retired DIG Udom Ekpoudom met with the party's governorship candidate, Akan Udofia and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Candidate, Godswill Akpabio in Uyo.

Following a meeting which lasted for some hours at DIG Ekpoudom's residence in Uyo, the trio of Ekpoudom, Udofia and the former governor of the state resolved to close ranks and work together to deliver victory for the party in Akwa Ibom State.

All aggrieved members of the APC in Akwa Ibom state have resolved to work together for the victory of the party. Photo: Akpan Okon

It will be recalled that the duo of Akpabio and DIG Ekpoudom had been enmeshed in a keen contest for the Akwa Noth West Senatorial ticket of the Party until the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Senator Akpabio.

A party chieftain who spoke on the matter said all members involved have resolved to work together for a particular cause - APC's victory in the state.

The chieftain said:

“It was a fruitful meeting as our leaders have agreed to work together. There is no more crisis in the APC as DIG Ekpoudom has reaffirmed his commitment to work for the success of the party at the poll."

In his remark, the APC governorship candidate, Akan Udofia described the meeting as a gathering of brothers who are eager to embrace peace and unity for the success of the party in the state.

Udofia's words:

"We met as part of ongoing efforts to unify Akwa Ibom APC as we embark on a collective journey to deliver Akwa Ibom State and entrench shared Prosperity for all."

