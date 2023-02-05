The build-up to the 2023 general elections has reached a fever pitch with less than three weeks to the polls

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was involved in a Twitter spat with Festus Keyamo an ally of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Keyamo who branded Dogara as a political harlot got a sleek response from the former lawmaker who called him a political toddler

The former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has aimed a dig at the spokesperson of the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council (PCC) Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Both men were involved in a war of words on social media when Dogora described Buhari's comment endorsing Tinubu as the right man to succeed him as a satire and not a statement from the heart.

Keyamo hosted a number of APC leaders who stopped by at his country home in Effurun-Warri. Photo credit: @fkeyamo

Dogara's tweet reads:

"I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju ll give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No PMB, Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire."

In response to Dogara's tweet, Keyamo described the former Speaker as a political harlot who lacks integrity by jumping from one party to another. He also accused the lawmaker of being a back-stabber.

Keyamo's tweet reads:

"My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are actually pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer & back-stabber that you’ve always been."

In a swift response to Keyamo's tweet, Dogara described Keyamo as a political toddler who should try and win a councillorship election before talking to him.

His tweet reads:

"My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship.

"Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category."

Netizens react to Dogara, Keyamo twitter war

Gucci Augustus Aigbe, a broadcast journalist for Cool FM radio took to the comment section to react to the war of words between both legal luminaries.

His tweet reads:

"Make una carry una fight go that side we wan see road vote Peter Obi."

@Dr_chazduke said:

"I have no business with APC & PDP feud, but I like this Dogara push.

"This how El-Rufai that politics made rich called a self-made billionaire who was already a 2X governor before he conceived the idea of contesting as governor of Kaduna state a Nollywood actor."

''Yeye de smell

@superman14141 twitted:

"Me patiently waiting for February 25th while watching the fight between Festus Keyamo and Yakubu Dogara."

