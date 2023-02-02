There have been claims that after losing the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential slot during the primary election, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has decided not to take part in the campaign of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But the hosting of the APC's legal team by Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, February 1, is a new twist that shatters the initial speculation.

It was gathered that the meeting between Osinbajo and APC lawyers was to brainstorm on the ruling party's readiness for the coming elections.

Among those who attended the high-profile meeting were the minister of works and housing Babatunde Fashola and the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo.

Other attendees were the APC's national legal adviser Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk and his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN).

Source: Legit.ng