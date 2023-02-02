A recent survey has revealed that the House of Representatives aspirant for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency district of Kogi state, Austin Okai is leading

In the survey conducted by Nigerians Decide, Okai was seen as the most preferred candidate in the constituency

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Okai led APC's Haruna by 106 votes in the survey

Dekina/Bassa- Austin Okai leads All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Haruna by a wide margin in a new survey.

A recent poll conducted by Nigerians Decide has tipped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), House of Representatives candidate for the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency in Kogi, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, as the most preferred candidate in the constituency.

Okai leads APC's Haruna in a new survey.

Source: Original

Okai leads in a recent poll

In the poll, Okai was placed at the top of the log after garnering 106 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Haruna Paul Gowon who polled 10 votes.

The results of the poll may be an indication that Okai's gospel of freedom from inept, corrupt-laden leadership is now being fully imbibed by Igalas who are desperate to make a change, using the power of the ballot during the House of Representatives election.

The youth ambassador has always been a great advocate of good governance and effective representation for the people of Dekina/Bassa from time immemorial.

Okai's chances are boosted ahead of the 2023 elections

With this poll, Okai is undoubtedly the beloved bride in the hearts of the Dekina and Bassa electorates respectively.

Nigeriansdecide.com is a United States of America-based independent, non-profit and non-partisan opinion research think-tank, which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies at the intersection of democracy, governance, economic conditions and public life; in order to support better public policy, practice and advocacy in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Austin Okai has called on electorates to exercise their civic duties by getting their PVCs and vote in next month's election.

Okai express joy tasks Kogi people

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, Okai urged the people to go back home and mobilise votes for the party and affirmed that God had sanctioned the party’s victory at the polls.

“This election is a BVAS election; so, it is quite different from what we have been having but I am optimistic that we have the numbers to win."

Okai says he will prioritise effective representation in Kogi East

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Okai assured his constituents of effective representation if given the mandate come 2023.

It was reported that he made the pledge on Saturday, April 9, during a meeting with the party's delegates of the Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, held in Ologba, Dekina local government area of the state.

He said he would hold quarterly town hall meetings to ensure popular views and needs of communities are documented and a follow-up to ensure positive action.

