The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has tackled the PDP presidential candidate for claiming that he was in talks with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, the NNPP national chairman, said Kwankwaso was not hatching any alliance plan with Atiku

Alkali, however, asked the PDP presidential candidate to step down for Kwankwaso, saying the latter is young with a fresh idea

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is not in talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, over a possible alliance.

Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, the NNPP national chairman, made this known while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31, Vanguard reported.

The NNPP asked the PDP presidential candidate to step down for Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Source: Twitter

He was reacting to Atiku's comment that he was in talks with Kwankwaso and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for a possible alliance ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Alkali added that NNPP members were worried about Atiku's statement. He urged Atiku to respect his age, insisting that the party was not in talks with him over any possible alliance.

Why you should step down for Kwankwaso, Alkali tells Atiku

Speaking further, Alkali called on Atiku to step down for Kwankwaso, saying the NNPP presidential candidate is young with a fresh idea.

"We are not in talk with Atiku. He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest," the NNPP chairman said.

Alkali expressed confidence Kwankwaso will win, saying that PDP is no longer as formidable as it used to be.

“Five governors are not with Atiku. These governors are coming from powerful states. The two others have been sending messages that they will not support Atiku," he added.

Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation says Peter Obi not in talks with Atiku

In a related development, the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not in talks with Atiku over a possible alliance ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The campaign organisation's spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said this on Wednesday, February 1.

According to Tanko, those making the alliance claim are just trying to exploit Obi’s popularity.

