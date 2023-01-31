Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has promised to land his hammer on the national leadership of the PDP on Tuesday

Wike said the national leadership of the PDP asked the party's lawyers to withdraw from the case instituted by Rivers state PDP against other political parties

The governor described the move as an act of anti-party and promised that the national leadership will hear the same

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has promised to “inflict many scars” on Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other leaders of the opposition, on Tuesday, January 31.

According to PM News, Wike disclosed his intention at the State School Premises in Okehi 1, where the Rivers state PDP flag-off its campaign rally in Etche local government area on Monday, January 30.

The governor spoke on the background of the recent move of the PDP national directing its lawyers to withdraw from the case of the PDP in Rivers state against other political parties.

Rivers state PDP has dragged some political parties to court over their failure to comply with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regulations and laws during their primaries.

According to Wike, the PDP national leadership has told the party's lawyers handling the case in the state to back off from the suit.

He maintained that rather than the PDP national leadership supporting the PDP suit, it asked the party's lawyers on the case to withdraw their legal representation.

The governor described the move as an anti-party one, nothing that since the PDP national leadership started the anti-party game, they should expect same on Tuesday.

His statement reads in part"

“We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party. I told them anti-party begets anti-party. You know we carried these small parties (APC, SDP) to court for failing to do what the law says."

