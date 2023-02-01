Just days to the general election, gunmen are still not done with attacks on INEC offices and police stations across Nigeria

This time, the armed criminals launched an attack on the commission's office in Anambra state on Wednesday, February 1

The gang also attacked a police state in Ojoto, Idemili South LGA, killed a youth, and left another injured

Idemili South, Anambra - A gang of daredevil gunmen on Wednesday, February 1, attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ojoto, Idemili South local government area of Anambra.

Even more, the gunmen were said to have launched another attack on the police station in Nnobi and a residential building in Ojoto LGA.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the INEC office with explosives (Photo: @inecnigeria)

Source: Twitter

However, a source who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that the hoodlums, armed with explosives, were repelled by security agents before they could launch any deadly attack.

The source said that the gunmen during their operation killed a 16-year-old boy and injured another victim, a 15-year-old female, who is now receiving treatment in a hospital.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesman of the police command in Anambra, DSP Ikenga, who said the situation is being watched and is under control.

Ikenga noted:

“Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office in Idemili South, Ojoto and Nnobi Police Station.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Sienna vehicles, armed with IEDs, Petrol bombs, and other explosives, invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station.

“Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years, a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men, while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment.

“The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated, please.”

For the 4th time in 3 weeks, hoodlums set another INEC office ablaze

Some hoodlums on Thursday, December 1, launched an attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the Orlu local government area of Imo state.

The national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education for INEC, Festus Okoye, said that the attack is the second one on that particular office.

Okoye in the statement said that the incident was confirmed by the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for Imo, Sylvia Uchenna Agu.

Source: Legit.ng