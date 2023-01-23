The Nigerian government has released the names of newly approved digital money lenders

Of the 94 approved lenders also known as loan apps, 49 got full approvals while 45 received provisional approval

The FCCPC said the criteria used the granting the approvals include legitimacy, compliance with the anti-money laundering act, among others

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has approved and released the names of 94 companies as digital money lenders in Nigeria.

Out of the 94 approved money lenders, 49 received full approval while 45 received conditional approval.

FCCPC stated in an update on its ongoing registration of digital money lenders in Nigeria targeting unlicensed money lenders and unregistered loan apps.

According to the Commission, it came with the temporary Regulatory/Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending in partnership with the Joint Task Force to enhance fair, transparent and healthy alternative lending options for Nigerians.

The guidelines ask digital money lenders or loan apps to register with the FCCPC and complete two application forms.

Report say that one of the application forms requires companies to provide identification and operational information to the Commission and the other with information regarding legitimacy, compliance with necessary regulatory requirements, lawful source of funds and conformity with the anti-money laundering Act and Data protection laws.

The FCCPC gave digital money lenders 90 days deadline which was extended to January January 31, 2023.

Below are the approved money lenders in Nigeria

SYCAMORE INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS LIMITED

TRADE DEPOT

TAJOW INVESTMENT

BLUE RIDGE MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

GROLATECH CREDIT LIMITED

BRANCH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

P2VEST TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

CREDITWAVE FINANCE LIMITED

KEENEST TECH SERVICE LIMITED

FAIRMONEY MICRO FINANCE BANK

ALTRACRED FINANCE INVESTIMENT LIMITED

CREVANCE CREDIT LIMITED

MENACRED COMPANY LIMITED

AFROWIDE DEVELOPMENT LTD

RED PLANET NIGERIA LIMITED

AFROFIRST MOBILE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

RANKCAPITALS LIMITED

IBS GOLDEN INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

LENDVISERY SERVICES LIMITED

CREDITWAVE FINANCE LIMITED

RENMONEY MICROFINANCE BANK LIMITED

SWIPEBILL TECHNOLOGIES NIGERIA LIMITED.

HOMETOWN FINTECH LIMITED

GIASUN TECHNOLOGY NIGERIA LIMITED

BE RESOURCES LIMITED

ROCKIT LENDERS NIGERIA LIMITED

PIVO TECHNOLOGY LIMIED

YES CREDIT COMPANY LIMITED

FUBRIL CENTURY LIMITED

IRORUN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

CSENSE LIMITED

SUPREME HELP COOPERATIVE SOCIETY LIMITED

ORCOM AND ORCOM BUSSINESS SUPORT LIMITED

PAYHIPPO LIMITED.

EASYCHECK FINANCE INVESTMENT LIMITED

QUARK FINANCIAL NIGERIA LIMITED

EDMOND SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED

TED ROCKET LIMITED

PENAID LIMITED

ARVE LIMITED

DOVER CREDIT LIMITED

RAGEKAY GLOBAL INVESTMENT LIMITED

MAYWOOD LENDING LIMITED

LINKPARK TECHNOLOGY NIGERIA LIMITED

MANGNET LENDING LIMITED

RUBYSTAR GLOBAL LIMITED

BESTFIN NIGERIA LIMITED

FUBRI CENTURY COMPANY LIMITED

BERLY SPRING GLOBAL LIMITED

Companies with conditional approvals are stated below

TRIPPDBASE LIMITED

BLACKCOPPER SERVICE

OWOAFAR FINTECH SERVICE

PAYLATER HUB

WINDVILLE FINANCIAL NIGERIA LIMITED

AFROFIRST MOBILE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

ORCOM AND ORCOM BUSINESS SUPPORT LIMITED

OTP INTERNET TECHNOLOGY LTD

RED HARBOR FINTECH LIMITED

BERYL SPRING GLOBAL LIMITED

HOMETOWN FINTECH LIMITED

AJAX LENDING LIMITED

RACEOVA NIG. LIMITED

LANTANA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

THE PLATFORM DIGITAL NETWORK LIMITED

ZIPPY CAPITAL LIMITED

NEO-LINK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

TRIPOBASE LIMITED

BESTFIN NIGERIA LIMITED

POCKETFUEL FINANCE LIMITED

LENDING EDGE LIMITED

TED ROCKET LIMITED

PENAID LIMITED

ALTARA CREDIT LIMITED

NEW CREDAGE NIGERIA LIMITED

LENDHA TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

DOJA LEMAIRE GLOBAL LIMITED

PAYDAYHUB ONLINE NIGERIA LIMITED

RETAIL BOOSTER LIMITED

FINNEW FINTECH LIMITED

FEZOTECH NIGERIA LIMITED

ORANGE LOAN & PURPLE CREDIT LIMITED

CITADELE CAPITALS LIMITED

FEWCHORE FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED

A1 CAPITAL SOLUTION LIMITED

ONE PAYOUT LIMITED

LINKPARK TECHNOLOGY NIGERIA LIMITED

LIDYA GLOBAL LIMITED

PHOENIX PAYMENT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

RED PLANET NIGERIA LIMITED

KWABA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.

MAYWOOD LENDING LIMITED.

PRINCEPS CREDIT SYSTEM LIMITED

LINKPARK TECHNOLOGY NIGERIA LIMITED

FINPADI TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

