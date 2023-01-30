Anthony Ehilebo, a member of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council and CEO of Atiku Live TV, has revealed how suspended PDP members can receive mercy

A member of the Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign council and Chief executive of Atiku Live TV, Anthony Ehilebo has reacted to the ongoing controversy in the Peoples Democratic Party over the suspension of some party chieftains.

Legit.ng recalls that some chieftains of the party including a former Governor of Enugu State and a loyalist of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Chimaroke Nnamani were suspended from the party following allegations of anti-party activities.

Also suspended was Olawajomiloju, son to former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

What you need to know about suspended members of PDP

Others suspended are Ayeni Funso-Ekiti North, Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji-Ekiti Central, Emiola Adenike Jennifer-(Ekiti South II), Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II), Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I) and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti Central I).

But Chimaroke has since termed his suspension and others as a joke, saying nobody can unjustly suspend him from his party, the PDP. The former Governor has continued his campaign for the senate despite the suspension, openly tolling his people to vote for him and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu. He, however, expressed shock that he was suspended with any form of fair hearing.

But reacting to the development, Ehilebo said there is still hope for those suspended as it was only a warning shot. According to Ehilebo, disagreement is normal in every political party, but the approach to resolving a crisis is what matters.

Latest about PDP, Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu, Atiku Abubakar, 2023 election

He said that though he has not spoken to Mr Chimaroke, he believes if the right things are done by those suspended, the decision would be reversed. He also disclosed that he will reach out to the former governor to get a clearer picture of what happened.

He said:

“It was just a suspension. So if they make a good case back to the party, and promise to remain faithful and loyal. They could be accepted back. Like someone has written that he wasn’t part of any plot, such will help to resolve the matter. I think it was a warning shot."

Speaking on Chimaroke, he said:

“As for Chimaroke, I have not spoken with him and I think I should call him to verify most of these things. But in my opinion, whatever issues the party has with him can be resolved, maybe with a promise of better behavior.

“Like there is a candidate from Ekiti State who sent in a letter dissociating himself. His name is Otunba Babatunde Ajayi, popularly known as T-Cash. He has dissociated himself from the comment where those suspended claimed they won’t take the suspension seriously. He equally promised to support the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.”

Ehilebo said with the statement, PDP could reconsider him as he has sincerely withdrawn his initial alleged intention.

