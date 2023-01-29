Nigerians might be in for a shock as the 2023 presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 25 draws nearer

39-year-old Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen seems to be the new kid on the block in the political arena

The popularity of the young presidential contestant continues to rise and a new poll has confirmed it

FCT, Abuja - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has defeated 13 out of the 18 candidates ahead of the elections scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023 in an independent poll conducted on Friday, January 27.

Supporters of Imumolen say his victory is more remarkable considering the fact that seasoned politician and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was defeated by their principal.

Imumolen is the youngest presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Accord Party

The supporters of the Accord Party presidential candidate noted that the result of the "Nigeria Decides" polls is bound to change the perspective that Imumolen is a light-weight politician.

Celebrating the feat on its official campaign website, the Accord Party said:

''The country's youngest presidential candidate has often sold his message of emancipation of the Nigerian people, exhibiting a passion yet unmatched in the annals of politicking and political campaigns in the country.

''The polls which convincingly helped him to 4th place, garnering a princely 2,706 votes to beat Kwankwaso (who polled 2,670 votes) to 5th place may be an indication that his gospel of freedom from inept, corrupt-laden leadership is now being fully imbibed by Nigerians.

"The 2023 general elections is sure going to be a watershed in our history as a country as the status quo will be shattered.

"Nigerians should brace up for the unexpected because the old system of doing things shall give way for the new."

Imomulen campaigns in Lagos few weeks to presidential election

In a related development, Imumolen held a presidential rally in Apapa, Lagos ahead of the election.

Sharing photos on Twitter, the Accord Party presidential candidate wrote:

''The presidential campaign rally yesterday in Lagos was a huge success.''

Imumolen says Peter Obi can't win presidential election

Meanwhile, Professor Imumolen has insisted that Peter Obi will lose the coming presidential election.

He said this while reacting to the barrage of criticism against him by the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Imumolen had said he would recruit Obi and Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress to work for him if he is elected president.

Imumolen wins more converts after new year message to Nigerians

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Accord Party presidential candidate unveiled his election masterplan in a live broadcast to the nation on New Year's Day.

The country's youngest presidential candidate outlined his plans to take Nigeria out of her present condition and redirect her to the path of sustainable growth and development.

He lamented the abysmal depths the fortunes of the country, once seen as the pride of the black race, had sunk in virtually every area of the economic development index and vowed to effect a sharp turnaround if he gets the people's mandate to become president.

