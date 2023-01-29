The Citizens Centre for Youth Development (CCYD) has commended the appointment of Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed as the new director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The centre in a statement signed by its executive director, Vincent Unazi, described President Muhammadu Buhari's choice of Ahmed as well thought.

President Buhari has been commended for the appointment of Brigadier-General Dogara Ahmed as the new NYSC DG. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Unazi said Ahmed is perfect to sanitize the Scheme which has become a laughing stock, riddled by corruption, nepotism, and bias.

Also highlighting that the Army Brigadier General is a competent, transparent, and focused officer, Unazi said he is tailor-made for the job.

He added that Ahmed is well-armed with both the requisite academic and military experience and exposure to restore the Scheme to its glory days.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Unazi, the new NYSC boss is very much aware of the lofty expectations of Nigerians and won't let them down.

As an insider who once served as a military assistant to one of the greatest reformers of the NYSC in the past, the Centre said Ahmed is no stranger to the Scheme.

It, therefore, called on all patriots, stakeholders, and NYSC staff to support Ahmed in his quest to revive the Scheme.

Unazi said the Brigadier General, though calm, principled and modest, is an embodiment of ideas who goes the extra mile to implement his virtues.

While applauding the Federal Government for its timely intervention to save the scheme from further ridicule, the Centre charged it to back Ahmed for the future.

The Centre, however, tasked the new NYSC DG to hit the ground running immediately as he has done in previous assignments.

High hopes as top APC chieftain sends 1 important request to President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier been urged to sign the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill into law.

The call was made to the president by Philip Agbese, a 2023 House of Representatives candidate under the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Agbese said that the NYSC Trust Fund bill when signed into law will help address youth unemployment in Nigeria.

NYSC members get serious warning as acting DG declares corps' preparation for 2023

Members of the National Youth Service Corps have been warned against any form of electoral malpractice.

The warning was issued to the corps members by the acting director-general of the NYSC Charity Uba.

According to Uba, anyone who is caught perpetrating any action against the electoral law will go to jail. Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng