The chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said hackers are making attempts to hack into the commission's database ahead of the 2023 general elections

Yakubu who was represented by the deputy director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode disclosed this on Thursday, January 26, at an event in Abuja

The INEC boss, however, gave assurance that the electoral body is putting measures in place to ensure its system is secure

FCT, Abuja - Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says there have been attempts by foreign hackers to hack into the commission’s computer system ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The INEC chief made this known on Thursday, January 26, during the 2022 National Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Abuja.

INEC chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu said there have been attempts to hack into the commission's database.

Daily Trust reported that Professor Yakubu was represented by the deputy director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode.

He said the attacks were from different parts of the world and not just Nigeria.

We are doing our best to ensure our system is secure, INEC says

Nevertheless, Bayode said INEC is putting every measure in place to ensure its system is secure.

“We were looking at the system yesterday and we were seeing that people were trying to come into the system from France but we also are putting some things in place.

“You can’t build a house and you will not put a door, window or burglary; we have done our best to ensure that our system is secured,” Bayode said.

He said the surfaced vulnerabilities of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS), the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and the backend were well-secured to make it difficult to beat.

Source: Legit.ng