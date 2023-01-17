The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja why it would not allow registered voters that failed to collect their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, before the deadline, to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The electoral body, through its team of lawyers, led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Abdulaziz Sani, while urging the court to dismiss a suit seeking to compel it to allow those with temporary voters card or proof of registration, to vote on election day, maintained that the PVC was critical to its planned accreditation process.

INEC told the court that unlike in previous elections where it allowed eligible electorate that had issues with accreditation to vote after filling the Incident Form, it said in the impending elections, only those with PVCs duly authenticated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, would be allowed to cast their ballot.

The commission was responding to a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2348/2022, which alleged a plot to disenfranchise over 20million eligible voters in the country.

The suit was brought before the court by a non-governmental organization, under the aegis of the Incorporated Trustees of International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law, alongside two other plaintiffs- Emmanuel Chukwuka and Bruno Okeahialam.

The plaintiffs told the court that they filed the suit for themselves and on behalf of registered voters about to be disenfranchised by INEC in the 2023 general elections.

In the suit that had INEC as the sole Defendant, the Plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Mr. Max Ozoaka, argued that in view of several administrative bottlenecks and challenges that are currently trailing the collection of PVCs across the federation, many registered voters would be denied the right to exercise their franchise.

They asked the court to determine whether; “Having regard to the clear and unambiguous relevant provision of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the true intendment of Section 47 (1) thereof, whether the defendant, can as a consequence of their own contraption, bottleneck, compromise and negligence, dasenfranchise or otherwise deprive the plaintiffs and a class of persons they represent in this suit, the right and opportunity to vote in the forthcoming general election fixed for February 25 to March 12, 2023”.

Source: Legit.ng