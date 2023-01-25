President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted and headed a 14-man steering committee that will tackle the growing fuel scarcity menace in the country

The committee will ensure that petroleum products are appropriately supplied and marketers comply with the appropriate price

Buhari's move followed the outrage by Nigerians who are preparing for election in few weeks time over the scarcity and price hike of the commodity

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a major step to put an end to the growing fuel scarcity in the country as a new presidential election is just around 30 days time.

In order to curb the menace of fuel scarcity in the country, Buhari approved a 14-man steering committee that will enforce petroleum products supply and compliance with official prices, Daily Trust reported.

What is President Buhari doing about fuel scarcity?

Nigerians have recently expressed outrage over the continuous scarcity of the commodity amidst hikes in the price of the product that have primarily become unregulated.

The development is coming up at a time Nigerians are getting prepared to redesign the destiny of the country in a presidential election scheduled for February 25.

Some stakeholders have commended the president's move but others have said the President and his team are running out of time.

Buhari will chair the steering committee while the alternate chairman of the committee is the minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva.

Recall that the president has been the minister of resources since he unveiled his cabinet in 2015.

Others included in the committee are the permanent secretary of the ministry of petroleum resources; the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS); the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); the minister of finance, budget and national planning; national economic adviser to the president; the commandant-general, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and the comptroller-general, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

