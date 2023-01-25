APC bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten a major endorsement ahead of next month's presidential polls

The Lagos Legislative Forum in a statement gave their utmost backing to the presidential bid of Jagaban as he is fondly called

The forum also stated that they were ready to fund the campaign banners of the APC stalwart

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Lagos Legislative Forum has decided to back the presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as the second term bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the return of the Speaker of the Lagos state parliament, Mudashiru Obasa.

This was made known on Wednesday, January 25 via a statement made available to Legit.ng by the forum's spokesperson, Ahmed Ipoola Omisore.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tipped by many political analysts as the favourite to win the 2023 presidential polls. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: UGC

As contained in the statement, Omisore commended the forum for the hard work they have been putting into the drive to sensitize citizens to collect their PVCs.

Omisore urged members of the forum not to relent in driving the course of Tinubu's vision until he emerges victorious in next month's presidential polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He urged them to see the task before them as a payback for Tinubu and all his sacrifices for the development of Lagos state and its citizens.

In the same vein, the Forum in a meeting hosted by Tajudeen Agoro held on Sunday, January 22 at the Eko club Surulere, urged all to work assiduously as fathers and leaders in their constituencies to ensure victory at polls for the party's presidential, gubernatorial and legislative candidates.

Among the resolutions reached during the meeting was the formation of a committee of five.

This five-man committee were saddled with the responsibility to arrange a formal meeting of 100-strong Legislative Forum members to have a meeting with Governor Sanw-Olu and Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, in the coming week.

The meeting ended by raising funds to produce banners and billboards for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and Obasa.

All the banners and billboards are to be positioned at strategic positions across the state.

Source: Legit.ng