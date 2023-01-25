The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has continued to intensify its strategy to clinch victory at the 2023 polls

Ekiti, Ado-Ekiti - The All Progressive Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, January 24 paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the ex-Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the visit was aimed at soliciting the support of the former governor ahead of the 2023 presidential elections slated for Saturday, February 25.

Ayodele Fayose has been vocal about having a southern candidate as the next president. Photo: Kashim Shettima

Senator Shettima via a social media post he made saw both politicians shaking hands with a friendly gesture worn all over their faces.

His caption reads:

“I paid my brother, the former governor of Ekiti State, H.E Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.

“The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.”

While speaking on Shettima's visit, Fayose said it shows his level of relevance in the political scene and level of respect accorded to him by the former Borno state governor and his party (APC).

Fayose said:

“Anybody looking for votes will visit anybody. It is within their rights to do so. Besides, it shows humility for the APC vice presidential candidate to visit the opposition.

“The visit shows the level of recognition and relevance that is accorded to me, and I have no apology about that. I am available if anyone comes to visit me.

“Don’t forget that I was governor at the same time as Tinubu. Besides, I have said that Asiwaju is a leader in the South West."

Fayose stated that his relationship cuts across various politicians while noting that he has received the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, and the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He also revealed that he also welcomed the current Ekiti state governor to his residence noting that he cannot run away from the opposition parties.

