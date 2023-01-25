A popular Ebonyi state musician, Ibinabo Kelvin, is said to have been beaten to a coma by some All Progressives Congress thugs in Ohaozara, Ebonyi state.

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

In a Facebook post made by Ugama Steve said that his friend, Kelvin who hails from Ikwo LGA of Ebonyi state was hired by the Local Government Area chairman of Ohaozara to perform at his mother-in-law's funeral.

Ibinabo Kelvin was allegedly beaten to a pulp by some APC thugs in Ebonyi state. Photo: Ugama Steve

Source: Facebook

Steve added that Kelvin was stationed at the chairman's lodge where some special guests were being entertained for his performance.

He, however, noted that trouble started after the chairman left the venue of the event to Abakilii and one of his boys identified as Tochukwu Macavelly Uzo began to harass Kelvin

Steve words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Trouble started after the chairman left the venue to Abakaliki. One of his boys, called Macavelly Uzo asked him to play a political gingle that says after governor David Umahi, the Apc governorship candidate must take over.

"He refused to play the gingle and informed him and his gang that he was not there for political rally neither is he a politician.

They insisted that he must play the gingle. When sensed danger, he asked him to bring the song if it was in his phone so that it could be played through his phone. He obliged and this was done."

Steve further noted that dissatisfied with Kelvin's performance, Uzor who is the coordinator of Anuagata Development Center let hell loose to ensure that the musician was beaten black and blue.

He said:

"Dissatisfied after this, they insisted that he should perform the song on stage with his musical instrument and boys. He refused and hell was let loose. According to him, they said they will teach him a life lesson and indeed they did. If not for divine providence, he would have been a dead man.

"The LGA boss, on getting the sad ordeal of Ibinabo, immediately sent police officers to rescue him. He is presently battling for his life especially regaining his sight. He was badly injured in both eyes."

Steve further urged the youths of Ebonyi not to allow politics to destroy them.

He also urged the youths to support whichever candidates they feel like during the election without bearing grudges for anyone as there is life after the 2023 polls.

He added:

"We are therefore calling on the state commissioner of police to arrest and prosecute those behind this assault on an innocent man whose only offence is playing his craft.

The Nigerian Civil society, the international community, the NBA and indeed all men of goodwill should as a matter of urgency, look into the toxic political environment in Ebonyi state. The ruling APC hunt down deviant voices and deals with them using instruments of the state."

Uzo reacts to the allegation

In his reaction, Uzo denied attacking the musician whom he described as his friend while noting that he had only pleaded with Kelvin to sing a song for him which the artist agreed, Tribune reports.

He also said that the musician asked the DJ to play the song and they all sang and danced along while he sprayed the musician and his band members with some money.

He added:

“After that we went inside the house and were making merry but after sometimes he(Ibinabo) said he wants to go outside and check something.

“The next thing I heard a commotion with some people beating him and chasing him into the house. I was also surprised by the actions of his attackers like others inside."

62-year-old man arrested in top northern state for offering police N1M to release suspected kidnapper

One 62-year-old Alhaji Bamuwa Umaru was arrested by the Kano state Police Command for offering N1 million as a bribe for the release of Yusuf Ibrahim who was arrested for kidnapping.

Umaru a resident of Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kano state offered the bribe to police officers.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Police in kano state, SP Abdullahi Haruna, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday, January 24, said that Umaru had approached the officer in charge of the state anti-kidnapping squad, SP Aliyu Mohammed.

MKO Abiola’s widow files N100bn lawsuit against IGP, details emerge

Nigeria's police chief, Usman Baba Alkali and his adopted son Ibrahim Alkali have been caught in the web of a huge lawsuit.

This suit is said to be worth N100bn and was filed by late MKO Abiola's widow, Prof Zainab Abiola in the suit.

She alleged that her reputation was publicly defamed by the IGP's stepson and a former police orderly.

Source: Legit.ng