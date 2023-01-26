The Lagos state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is aggrieved over the numerous attacks on their supporters in the state

It was gathered that the convoy of the PDP guber candidate Dr Olajide Adediran aka Jandor was blocked during his campaign

Jandor who is not pleased with the current development petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and IGP Usman Alkali

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An emerging report has confirmed an attack on the supporters of the Lagos state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate Dr Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

It was alleged that Jandor's campaign train was attacked on Wednesday, January 25 by suspected hoodlums and political thugs in Kosofe local government area of the state.

Dr Olajide Adeniran has vowed not to rest on his ores no matter the adversities thrown at him ahead of polls. Photo: Olajide Adeniran

Source: UGC

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, the attack forced the Lagos state PDP chapter to write President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba for immediate intervention.

According to Jandor Wednesday's was the second consecutive attack on his supporters in the build-up to next month's general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that the first attack on his campaign train transpired in the Isheri area before Wednesday's attack at the Oworosonki area of Kosofe LGA.

While recounting the incident, Jandor disclosed that his supporters were attacked with pebbles, bottles and other harmful objects.

He revealed that Oworo Road was blocked by the suspected hoodlums who held his convoy, hostage, for 45 minutes.

Jandor revealed that agents came to the rescue and were able to disperse the unruly thugs at the scene of the incident.

Antecedents of attacks on Jandor's allies

Prequel to the recent attack, it was gathered that one of Jandor's security detail was stabbed on Tuesday, January 24.

Funke Akindele, the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP was also recently attacked and chased away while she was at Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday, January 24.

Reports also have that there has been a series of similar occurrences of attacks in Agege, Badagry and Ikorodu.

Jandor who is beaming with confidence stated that he would not relent in his quest to become Lagos state governor no matter the adversities fired towards his direction ahead of polls.

Source: Legit.ng