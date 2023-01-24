The Senate earlier urged the 36 States Houses of Assembly, to pass the constitution amendment bills, to do so in the interest of Nigerians

In a recent development, twenty-seven states forwarded their resolutions on 35 construction amendments to National Assembly

The senate who confirmed the development on Tuesday, January 24th, urged the remaining nine states of the federation to fulfill their constitutional obligation

On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Twenty-seven State Houses of Assembly forwarded their resolutions on 35 constitution amendment bills to the National Assembly.

The Senate has consequently directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to transmit the 35 constitution amendment bills that have so far met the requirement of the provision of section 9(2) of the constitution to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent, a report by Channels TV confirmed.

Senate confirms as twenty-seven State Assemblies forward constitution amendment bills to NASS. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

NASS tasks the remaining 9 states

The upper chamber also asked the remaining nine state Houses of Assembly that are yet to forward their resolutions on the constitution amendment bills to do so to fulfill their constitutionally imposed legislative obligation.

The states that are yet to do theirs are;

The state Houses of Assembly yet to forward their resolutions to the National Assembly are: Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, Zamfara states.

