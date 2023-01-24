Both the senate and the house of representatives have asked the CBN to extend the deadline for the expiration of old naira notes by 6 months

The Senate and the house of representatives in a separate statement called for the extension of the deadline set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the expiration date for the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes.

According to Channels Television, the 2 legislative chambers of Nigeria's national assembly are asking the apex bank to extend the deadline by 6 months.

The green chamber reached the conclusion after a motion moved by Sada Soli, who noted that the policy must not be overbearing on Nigerians if it is going to be successful.

The lawmakers argued that banks are complaining of a shortage of the new notes while businesses are already rejecting the old naira notes.

While commending the apex bank policy, the house said the implementation is too abrupt and it would be unfair on the side of the next administration.

Subsequently, the lawmakers urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and prevail on the new policy of the apex bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Earlier in December, the red chamber ordered the CBN to extend the deadline but the apex bank shunned the directive of the senate.

But at a plenary on Tuesday, the senate posited that the new notes were not enough in circulation while giving a warning of imminent chaos should the deadline was not extended.

Source: Legit.ng