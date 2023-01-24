A 46-year-old social media influencer, Malcolm Anaukwu has been left hospitalised following an attack by some alleged political thugs

It was reported that Anaukwu was attacked on the order of Hon. Chinedu Benjamin Obidigwe

The federal lawmaker was said to have masterminded the attack due to his usual critiquing of his legislative activities

A member of the national assembly representing Anambra East and Anambra West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Benjamin Obidigwe, has reportedly deployed his "boys" to beat his kinsman, Malcolm Anaukwu, to stupor for allegedly supporting his political opponent, and critiquing him on social media.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that Anaukwu, a social media influencer, is presently lying critically ill in a private hospital in Awka, the capital city of Anambra state, following injuries he sustained in the attack.

Chinedu Benjamin Obidigwe represents Anambra East and Anambra West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Anaukwu, 46, who spoke in his sick bed at Life International Hospital, Awka, on Monday, January 23, said the legislator attacked him at the Aguleri residence of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. John Manafa, when he (Anaukwu) accompanied a former Chief of Staff in Anambra State, Primus Odili, to the priest’s residence.

He claimed that the lawmaker attacked him as retaliation for comments he posted on a WhatsApp platform for indigenes of Aguleri in Anambra East local government area of the state.

Giving details of the attack, Anaukwu said he was in a conversation with other people in the priest’s residence when an aide to the Reps member pointed him out as one who had been writing offensive materials about him on social media platforms.

“When his aide pointed me out as the person writing against him and criticizing him, he (Obidigwe) then charged at me; asking me why I had the effrontery to write against him.

"Before i could utter a word, he hit me badly on my chest, pushed me down, and punched me in the eyes. He held my shirt and started dragging me. Even when Primus Odili and Fr, Manafa tried to separate us, he refused to let me go.

"When I made efforts to escape from the priest's house because of the attack, the lawmaker beckoned on his 'boys', about six of them, and they descended on me, and the lawmaker joined them again in the attack. It was a mass beating, and the next place I find myself is in this hospital bed in Awka."

Asked whether he made a formal report at the police station over the development, Anaukwu said he wouldn't have done the report since he was unconscious, and was only revived a few hours ago.

Several calls and text messages to the phone line of the lawmaker, Hon Obidigwe, for his reaction was not responded to.

When Legit.ng contacted Rev. Fr. John Manafa over the incident, he confirmed it, but refused to give details of the development.

