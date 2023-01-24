As the 2023 general elections approach, the PDP is hoping to receive millions of APC members into its fold to boost its chances

Raymond Dokpesi, a PDP chieftain and media entrepreneur, disclosed in a letter that a group of supporters of President Buhari and his VP, Osinbajo, wanted to join the party

The founder of Daar Communications said the group which has over seven million members would defect to the PDP at the party's rally in Delta state on Tuesday, January 24

Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were billed to join the opposition party ahead of the 2023 general election.

The founder of Daar Communications made this known in a letter dated January 21 and addressed to Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta and PDP vice presidential candidate, TheCable reported.

Raymond Dokpesi said over seven million Buhari/Osinbajo supporters billed to defect to PDP in Delta state. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

He said the APC members were formerly in the Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Support Group.

According to the PDP chieftain, the APC members will officially join the PDP on Tuesday, January 24, at the party’s rally in Delta state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Members of the group are over seven million, says Dokpesi

Dokpesi said following “due diligence”, it was discovered that members of the group are over seven million.

He added that the group is very strong in the south-south geopolitical zone.

“We have done due diligence on them and found that they actually have over 7,000,000 (Seven Million) registered voters in their fold. They are very strong in the South-South region," the letter read in part.

Dokpesi added that he “strongly recommends” the APC members for the consideration of the told the PDP vice presidential candidate.

Wike's strong ally says Rivers state PDP will vote for Tinubu

In another report, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike, the chairman of Ikwerre local government area, said the Rivers state chapter of the PDP has made up its mind to dump the party's presidential candidate, Atiku.

Nwanosike who is a strong ally of the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, said the Rivers PDP has pitched its tent with the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nwanosike was also quoted as saying that the elders and opinion leaders in Rivers state have decided to dump Atiku and work for Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng