Kenneth Udeze, the expelled national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), has been slammed with an N1m fine for challenging Tinubu/Shettima's nomination ticket

Udeze had filed the suit with the name of the party when he was its national chairman, asking the court to void the declaration of Shettima as Tinubu's national chairman

According to the suit, Shettima has allowed himself to be nominated in more than 1 constituency in the 2023 election

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The expelled national chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, has been awarded N1 million fine by a federal high court in Abuja for challenging the nomination of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Udeze has instituted a suit in the name of AA against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Court slammed expelled AA chairman N1m fine for challenging Tinubu, Shettima Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why court slam fine on AA expelled chairman over suit against Tinubu, Shettima

Justice Binta Nyako, in her judgment, maintained that the plaintiff did not have the locus standi to have instituted the case

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

the judge in her ruling posited that the suit was instituted by a 'busybody' set out to waste the time of the judiciary.

Udeze through his lawyer, Kalu Kalu Agu, sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), APC, Tinubu and Shettima as 1st to 4th respondents in the originating summon.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Kenneth Udeze, APC, AA, 2023 election

Udeze, in the name of AA, filed the suit where he stood as a plaintiff.

The expelled national chairman of the AA was asking the court to void Tinubu's declaration of Shettima as his running mate citing Section 35 of the electoral act, 2022.

He maintained that Shettima allowed himself to be nominated in more than 1 constituency for the forthcoming poll.

APC breaks silence on Naja’atu Mohammed, claims ex-campaign director was sacked, gives reasons

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC presidential campaign council has said that Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed was sacked as against her claim that she resigned.

The council said it was discovered that its former director of the Civil Society Organisation was a pole planted in the APC by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.

Mahmud Jega, the public affairs adviser of Tinubu's media team, in a statement, said Naja'atu's sack letter was just arriving at her table when she announced her resignation.

Source: Legit.ng