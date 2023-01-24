Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo did the unusual during a novelty match between old students and teachers of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta-Ogun

Obasanjo who captained his side bagged a hattrick in match-winning fashion to see off the old teachers of BBHS

The novelty match was in celebration of the school's 100th-anniversary celebration since its inception

Ogun, Abeokuta - The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo did the unthinkable on Monday, January 24 as he found the net three times during a novelty game to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his alma mater, Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta-Ogun.

The 85-year-old ex-military head of state featured as captain of his alma mater after thrilling the audience with an audacious display on the pitch.

Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo gave his alma mater a three-goal lead that edged out their opponent at the novelty match in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Photo: @FattzyFundz

The novelty game was an encounter between former students and former teachers and Obasanjo bagged all three goals that left the score line 3-0 at the end of 90 minutes of entertaining football.

As reported by the Premium Times, the match featured other notable ex-students like Bukola Olopade, a former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State; and Hakeem Akintunde, who is the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.

