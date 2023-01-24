“Obagoal”: Ex-President Obasanjo Scores Sensational Hattrick in Baptist Boys High School's 100th Anniversary
- Ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo did the unusual during a novelty match between old students and teachers of Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta-Ogun
- Obasanjo who captained his side bagged a hattrick in match-winning fashion to see off the old teachers of BBHS
- The novelty match was in celebration of the school's 100th-anniversary celebration since its inception
Ogun, Abeokuta - The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo did the unthinkable on Monday, January 24 as he found the net three times during a novelty game to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his alma mater, Baptist Boys High School (BBHS), Abeokuta-Ogun.
The 85-year-old ex-military head of state featured as captain of his alma mater after thrilling the audience with an audacious display on the pitch.
The novelty game was an encounter between former students and former teachers and Obasanjo bagged all three goals that left the score line 3-0 at the end of 90 minutes of entertaining football.
As reported by the Premium Times, the match featured other notable ex-students like Bukola Olopade, a former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State; and Hakeem Akintunde, who is the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.
