The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been hit with massive defections as some of its key chieftains joined the APC in Delta state ahead of the 2023 general election

Among the defectors is Hon Mercy Almona Isei, former commissioner and three-time former member of the House of Representatives

Hon Olisa Imegwu, also former member of the House of Reps and former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly also reportedly dumped the PDP for the APC

Delta state - Three former members of the House of Representatives, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former commissioner have defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state.

Leadership reported that two erstwhile speakers of the state assembly, lawmakers, five former commissioners and others also dumped the PDP for the APC.

Top PDP chieftains in Delta state joined APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Facebook

The newspaper gave the names of the defectors as follows:

Hon Mercy Almona Isei, former commissioner and three-time former member, House of Representatives

Hon Daniel Reyenieju, three-time House of Reps member

Hon Olisa Imegwu, former member, House of Reps and former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly

Hon Monday Igbuya, the immediate past speaker of the state legislature

Chief Judith Enamuotor – member BoT of the PDP and a former commissioner

Hon Timi Tonye, former commissioner and former member, Delta state assembly

Hon Evans Iwurie, former commissioner and former assembly member

Dr Karo Ilolo, former commissioner for urban renewal and youth development

Chief Pius Ovbije, former commissioner of DESOPADEC

