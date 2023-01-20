Governor Samuel Ortom has said the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has the qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs now

The Benue state governor said he would have been at the forefront, campaigning for Obi if he was not a PDP member

Ortom who is one of the G5 Governors, also spoke on the crisis rocking the PDP ahead of the 2023 general election

Benue - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Ortom who is one of the G5 Governors said Obi possessed qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs at this point in her history, even though he, like most human beings, is not perfect, Vanguard reported.

Governor Ortom said Peter Obi of the Labour Party has the qualities of the kind of leader Nigeria needs. Photo credits: Benue State Government, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

I would have led Peter Obi's campaign - Ortom

Speaking in an interview, Governor Ortom said he would have led Obi's campaign if he was not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Benue state governor commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for endorsing Obi's presidential aspiration.

His words:

“So, here is someone that is looking ahead and wants the best for our country, Nigeria. Today, he has recommended Peter Obi.

“Honestly, if I were not in PDP, I would have been the one at the forefront of carrying Peter Obi’s bag and campaigning for him because so far, he is the best material.

“He is what this country needs to get things right. Somebody with clean records. That is not to be questioned, though nobody is perfect. Nobody is God, no human being is God. But here is somebody who has distinguished himself.

“So, if I were to offer advice on the best material for president, I will tell you that it is Peter Obi."

PDP crisis and G5 governors

On the crisis rocking the PDP, Ortom said the Dr Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of the party should have no one to blame but itself if reconciliation with the G-5 governors failed.

He said the G5 governors have given enough time for reconciliation.

“I think we (G-5 governors) are on course as far as I’m concerned. As faithful party men, we have given enough time (for reconciliation)," he said.

Governor Ortom reveals how Benue people should vote in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ortom urged the people of Benue state to vote for individuals that can be trusted and not according to parties.

The governor of Benue state said this on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after signing the N179.5 billion 2023 appropriation bill into law.

“Come 2023, let us work hard and vote according to the election and not according to the party. We must know those people who have prospects to help us and the country. Let us be truthful when we sit to consider this and may God direct us," he said.

