The PDP has lost one of its prominent members in Delta state, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, to the APC ahead of the 2023 general election

Reyenieju who represented the Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives dumped the PDP on Monday, January 16

Others who defected from the PDP to the APC include a former House of Assembly Member, Hon Tonye Timi and a former aide to Governor Okowa, Michael Akpobire

Delta state - A three-term ex-member of the House of Representatives, Hon Daniel Reyenieju, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state.

Reyenieju who represented Warri Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber resigned his membership of the PDP on Monday, January 16, before announcing his move to the APC three days after.

Joel-Onowakpo Thomas welcomed Hon. Reyenieju Oritsegbubemi Daniel from the PDP to the APC. Photo credit: Joel-Onowakpo Thomas

Why Reyenieju defected from PDP to APC

In his resignation letter, the former lawmaker hinted that an alleged poor performance by the Delta state government made him leave the PDP for the APC.

According to Nigerian Tribune, Reyenieju in the resignation prayed to God to “intervene in the affairs of Delta State, since man has deliberately and consistently failed to make the right decisions.”

Legit.ng gathers that he was received into the APC at a ceremony witnessed by a crowd of APC faithful.

Speaking at the ceremony, Reyenieju vowed to mobilise massively for his new party and ensure that the APC wins overwhelmingly in all elections.

He said the PDP was no longer a home for its members and has deviated from its core objectives, hence, the urgent need to join the APC to rescue Delta state from collapse.

Others who defected from the PDP to the APC include a former House of Assembly Member, Hon Tonye Timi as well as former Executive Assistant (Technical Education) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Comrade Michael Akpobire.

The APC candidate for the Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas received the defectors.

He described them as people who have very vast experience in politics.

Source: Legit.ng