The senatorial ambition of one of the most influential members of the PDP G-5 integrity group has received a major boost

This is as a top Benue senator declared he won't contest against Governor Samuel Ortom in the forthcoming general elections

According to Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev, the coexistence of the people in his constituents is a top priority and cannot be taken for granted

Senator Emmanuel Orker Jev has revealed the real reason why he would not be running against the Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ahead of the forthcoming general election, the politician noted that he resisted the pressure to contest the senate position against Governor Ortom to ensure peaceful coexistence among the constituents, Leadership reported.

Senator Jv speaks on his support for PDP in Benue state

The senator represents Benue North West at the National Assembly (NASS).

Senator Jev made this disclosure when he addressed supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in continuation of the governorship campaign tour in Naka, Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

Electorates get an important message from Senator Jev

The federal lawmaker implored eligible voters not to make the mistake of voting for the APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections to inflict pains on the already suffering Nigerians.

Jev urged the people of the area to vote for all candidates of the party to rescue and rebuild the nation from total collapse.

