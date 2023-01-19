A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many and is described as a huge loss is the recent incident that struct Ogun commissioner

This is as the Ogun state commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina loses his home to a fire incident and his properties were burnt down to ashes

Meanwhile, the top government official Odedina while confirming the sad incident appreciated God and revealed no life was lost

On Thursday, January 19th, the Ogun state commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Adeola Odedina, lost his house located at Kemta Idi-Aba Area of Abeokuta to an inferno.

The Punch reported that firefighters have been deployed to the scene to put off the fire.

Property worth millions destroyed as fire razed Ogun Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Samson Adeola Odedina's house. Photo credit: Sanitarian Akinolá Olúwarantimi

House burnt down

However, the inferno succeeded in razing down the building and everything therein.

What led to the incident

Confirming the incident, Odedina appreciated God that no life was lost in the incident, even as properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Director of the state Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, said the fire could only be traced to the kitchen.

