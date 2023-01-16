The chances of victory for the presidential candidates of the 2023 general elections would be ruled in by electorates based on certain yardsticks

A legal practitioner and a political analyst in a chat with Legit.ng, noted that Nigerians will only vote for a leader who understands the yearnings and aspirations of the masses

Barrister Rotimi noted further that Nigerians vote massively for a much younger, vibrant, patriotic and patriotic presidential candidate in the forthcoming polls

The heat is on and the battle for who takes over the nation's number one seat of power gets tougher by the day.

It's a few weeks to the 2023 presidential election, but the major contenders for the polls, have continued with the sole task of convincing Nigerians with their promises and crucial plan for the country.

Winning strategy for presidential candidates revealed

It would be interesting to note that among the candidates, the game is now between the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP)Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, The presidential flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

But there's a new sheriff in town who is representing the third force and making changing the game for the first time in Nigerian's political space, battling with the known major contenders, the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi.

The former governor of Anambra state who has been termed stingy has been giving the two major parties in Nigeria, sleepless nights, as well as their candidates and Nigerians, are loving the recent political atmosphere.

Presidential candidates Nigerians will vote for

But a member of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), who doubles as the NBA secretary, Bukuru branch in Plateau state, Barrister A.D. Rotimi George Esq., in a chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, January 19, revealed the presidential candidate who understands the plight of Nigerians is what the electorates are searching for and would vote for as Nigeria's next leader on February 25th, 2023.

He said:

"I am of the view that looking at our current political reality as a nation, to win at the poll, we need a candidate who understands the yearnings and aspirations of the masses. This far exceeds rhetorics. We need a presidential candidate who must of necessity come to terms with the daily reality that confronts us as a nation, i.e. Insecurity; extremely poor economy; debilitating health sector and quagmired educational infrastructure, as well as one who knows and understands the strategy; and the people we can adopt to solve these challenges.

"Furthermore, to win at the poll, we need a younger, healthy , vibrant and patriotic presidential candidate to emerge. Nigeria and it’s problems are so enormous that a candidate with an epileptic health and senility will most certainly not survive the burden thereof.

"In addition to winning this forthcoming election, we need a candidate who has perhaps a "spotless" track record of integrity, accountability and dexterity in the discharge of his public office."

Each Presidential candidate's chances of victory

According to the legal practitioner, the three dominant parties are the ruling APC, the opposition PDP and the Labour Party.

He however highlighted their chances of victory in next month's election.

Barrister Romiti noted thus:

Tinubu's chance of victory

"I will beam my spotlight on the 3 dominant political parties; (APC, PDP & LP).

"First on the chances of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (a.k.a Jagaban "Emi lokan”) and Kashim Shettima of the APC; I am of the opinion that the chances or supposed advantages be has include but not limited to;

"Current Political structure of APC;

"Power of Incumbency;

"And the outrageous availability of Money politics at his disposal."

Atiku's chances of victory

"As for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa of the PDP, on their chances of victory;

"The alleged general dissatisfaction people has in the 'failed' APC administration.

"The "second force" factor, which makes PDP a lesser evil anyways when compared to APC.

"Money politics too."

Peter Obi's chances of victory

"As for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed of the Labour Party, on their own chances of victory at the poll;

"The fact that they are chanting a new song of hope via their campaigns which seems to resonate with the masses.

"The fact that they have been engaging in issue based campaigns and providing viable & practical solutions to our peculiar challenges as a nation;

"The fact that the two candidates are younger, vibrant; economically sound & forward/thinking and more energetic to provide new paradigm of leadership that is quite different from the status quo.

"The general disappointment of majority of Nigerians in the administration of the PDP and APC; particularly the APCin the last 2 decades.

"The fact the the message of the Labour Party seems to gain popularity and connect with the conscience of the masses. I.e. The conscientization factor."

Peter Obi's chances on Feb 25, a message for the youths

The political analysts noted further that the forthcoming polls will not be game as usual as Nigeria's fate to greater glory lies in the outcome of the exercise but the electorates are ready to make a difference in their vote this time around.

Barrister Rotimi who noted that the presidential election will be a very tight race for Peter Obi and his running mate urged the youths to come out en masse and exercise their civic responsibility in other to save the country Nigeria from further doom.

Barrister Rotimi opined thus:

"With the third force represented by Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti of the Labour Party, I can predict a very keenly contested election where Nigerians will make a very great and historic political statement that will serve a big lesson to Africa and the world in general.

"I can predict an election that will be credible, free and transparent with the revolutionary changes introduced into our electoral process by the newly signed Electoral Act (Kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari).

"I can also predict an election where the older folks will now realize that the days of money bags, money politics, and the so-called party structure is fast eroding, but that this is now the era of focus on the spotlight on candidate’s track record, integrity and competence.

"This is not about anybody’s turn or that one man has been contesting since 1993. It is about Nigeria. It is about moving away from the current hell we are in into a hopeful destination. It is about our future and those of the generations yet unborn. We have tasted power to the people, we experienced change, and a new paradigm shift is all we need.

"I, therefore, beckon on all the youth to come out in their numbers and save our country. If India can do it, we can do the same."

