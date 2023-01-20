Nigeria's main opposition party has been greeted with shocking news as the party's local government chairman in Enugu is reported dead

SKB Ogbuagu, the acting chairman of the PDP in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, slumped and died during the party's campaign rally

It was gathered that Ogbuagu, who is said to be asthmatic, had issues with his health towards the end of the party’s rally and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he gave up the ghost

The acting chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, SKB Ogbuagu, is dead.

The Punch reported that on Thursday, January 19th, 2023, Ogbuagu collapsed during a town hall meeting of the governorship candidate of the party held at the Ezeagu Local Government Area headquarters.

How the LG chairman died, sources reveal

According to sources, the town hall meeting had ended and everyone was moving to the reception venue when he had a crisis.

The acting chairman, who was said to be an asthma patient, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost.

When the incident happened, the party had yet to react

The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday evening, January 19th, however, the party had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the state party chairman, Augustine Nnamani, is yet to react to the sad incident.

