A truck carrying over 70 supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has crashed in Plateau, leaving many people dead.

Peter Longsan, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Jos.

According to reports, the accident occurred on Saturday at Jwak village in Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of the state after the zonal rally of the party held in Pankshin.

Longsan said that seven persons were confirmed dead so far.

”As we speak, I’m still waiting for a comprehensive report from our men on ground, but so far, we are told seven people lost their lives.

”We are also told that over seventy persons were loaded in the truck which crashed at Panyam in Mangu on their way back to Jos,” he said.

Longsan said that the injured were currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu.

Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, in a statement, condoled the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The candidate said he was visiting the victims at the various hospitals to ascertain the severity of their condition and the necessary steps to take.

Source: Legit.ng