PDP stakeholders say they are ready to deliver the party at all levels ahead of the 2023 general elections

They stated this in Plateau state during the oath of office ceremony for PDP New Generation coordinators

Leaders of the PDP at the event reiterated the commitment of the party in winning all positions in the general elections

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jos - The Director General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood has expressed optimism that the party would return to power in 2023.

He stated that in 2019, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the presidential election in Plateau state with a margin of about 100,000 votes while for Governorship election, PDP lost with a margin of about 34,000 votes.

PDP New Generation has been launched in many states of the federation. Photo credit: @PDPnewgen

Source: Twitter

Mahmood, expressly said that in 2023 PDP New Generation will work hard to ensure that Atiku Abubakar wins the Presidential election in Plateau state with a margin of 300,000 votes, while Barr. Caleb Mutfwang will win the Governorship election with a margin of a out 100,000 votes.

These were his assertions as he charged the newly inaugurated officials of the group to go back to their respective local governments wards and work assiduously ensuring the party clinches all elective positions in the state come 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Plateau state coordinator, Mrs Rubby Frank said the PDP New Generation in Plateau state is poised to work round the clock for the party for the party to be victorious in the next general election.

In their separate goodwill messages, the north central zone leaders of the party, admonished the officials of the group to oust the ruling party from power as their clueless leadership style has brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

The state chairman of the party in Plateau, Hon. Chris Hassan, represented by the state secretary of the party, Hon. Emmanuel T. reiterated the commitment of the party in winning all positions in the general elections.

He also assured that the leadership of the party in the state will accord support to formidable and recognized groups in the party as they remained foot soldiers of the party.

Guests who graced the event were thrilled by the performances of Mc Legacy and a prominent artiste in the state.

2023: PDP New Generation to unveil National Youth Campaign Council

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP New Generation is set to unveil the ‘first of its kind’ National Youth Campaign Council to deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

The campaign council structure will have young Nigerians from 45 years below, selected from across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

The youth council is expected to work towards the delivery of the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP at the general elections.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

Source: Legit.ng